Real Madrid will consider signing fourth defender this summer

Real Madrid intend to head to the Club World Cup with an almost entirely new backline this summer, but they may not be finished yet with the strengthening of their defence. Following the signings of right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold and central defender Dean Huijsen, Los Blancos are expected to bring in a left-back.

That presumably would cast doubt over the futures of Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia. Real Madrid have been in talks with Benfica for Spanish left-back Alvaro Carreras, with personal terms already agreed. Benfica are digging their heels in over his €50m release clause, which Los Blancos are keen to bring down. They have a week to resolve the issue, with the pre-Club World Cup transfer window ending next Tuesday.

Real Madrid will assess backline after Club World Cup

New manager Xabi Alonso is set to use a 4-3-3 formation initially in the United States, and will work towards using that formation. Currently he and his staff do not believe they have the pieces to play in a back three, and as such will move forward with two central defenders. Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba are all coming back from injuries, while Raul Asencio and Dean Huijsen come into the tournament in the best form.

There remains doubt about their defensive options though, and Marca say that they will be under examination during the Club World Cup. Real Madrid will consider signing a second central defender this summer if they are not convinced by what they see.

Academy duo to be given a chance

While the starlet of La Fabrica before his cruciate ligament injury last summer was 17-year-old Joan Martinez, Alonso will assess two of their other emerging talents at the Club World Cup. Jacobo Ramon began playing under Carlo Ancelotti in situations of need, and was highly praised by the Italian. Meanwhile Diego Aguado, who can also play left-back is to be called up for the trip to the USA too.