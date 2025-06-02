Real Madrid move for 17-year-old wonderkid on the rocks

For some time now, Real Madrid have operated on the premise that they will not involve themselves with auctions for the best players, nor will they overpay for players if they do not agree with the valuation. That has led to financial stability, but also losing out on various players in recent years.

The most high-profile example is Leny Yoro. The former Lille defender was set on a move to Real Madrid, and had agreed terms with Los Blancos, but they were refusing to meet the €60m asking price. Their plan was to hold out and force Lille’s asking price down to a fairer value in their eyes, but when Manchester United placed a €60m offer on the table and improved financial conditions for Yoro, Real Madrid were usurped.

Los Blancos were undertaking a similar plan with Franco Mastantuono. The River Plate starlet reportedly agreed terms with Real Madrid as early as last summer, and he was on board with a move to Madrid. Yet the interest of Paris Saint-Germain threatens to scupper their idea.

Real Madrid do not want to pay Mastantuono release clause

Mastantuono has a €45m release clause, and just 18 months left on his deal. River are demanding the release clause be paid, while Real Madrid are refusing, hoping to negotiate that price down with Mastantuono committed to them, and his contract running down. Atletico Madrid had been credited with interest too, but Diario AS explain that Los Rojiblancos are not willing to stump up that amount either.

Paris Saint-Germain will put up €45m

Meanwhile the interest from PSG, capable of offering him a winning project and excellent wages, means Real Madrid are at risk of missing out on Mastantuono.

Beyond the finances, there is also a concern about how many pieces of the puzzle they have for one spot. Brahim Diaz is a useful option off the right, while Arda Guler can also play there, and Nico Paz, who is a candidate to return to Real Madrid. Los Blancos worry that Mastantuono’s arrival could interrupt the progress of all three.

Conor Gallagher gifts and signs two Atlético Madrid shirts for Ed Sheeran. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🤝🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/E06mkahaRl — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) June 1, 2025

Similarly for Atletico, their priorities this transfer window are Alex Baena and Cristian Romero. The failure of a big-money move for then teenager Joao Felix has also put Atletico off the idea of spending big on an unproven prospect.