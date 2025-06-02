Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia has declared that he has no reluctance to move abroad this summer, with heavy interest from the Premier League. However Barcelona have made a strong play for Garcia, and are willing to pay his €25m release clause.

Over the weekend, Barcelona reportedly made advances with Garcia and his agents, as they push for the player’s green light. Much of the conversation surrounding a potential move to Barcelona has been centred on whether he would have to compete with Marc-Andre ter Stegen for the number one spot, and the German goalkeeper has set out his stall over the weekend, declaring that he will be at the club next season, and has no plans to leave.

Barcelona confident of Garcia green light

For their part, despite the strong interest from Manchester City and Newcastle United, MD say Barcelona remain confident that Garcia will end up accepting their offer this week. They were informed they were in pole position last week, and intend to offer Garcia a five-year contract, wage hike and a strong chance of becoming Spain’s number one, a bid he would see strengthened by being at Barcelona.

Garcia decision imminent but not taken

The 24-year-old does have to take into account moving from crosstown rivals Espanyol, and it may be more simple internally to move to the Premier League. Matteo Moretto explains that a decision has yet to be taken, but news is expected this week. Despite Barcelona’s progress towards a deal, a Premier League switch remains a possibility.

Joan García aún no ha tomado su decisión, se esperan novedades importantes durante la próxima semana. El Barcelona ha avanzado mucho con sus agentes en los últimos días, la posibilidad de la Premier League sigue viva. Se necesita el visto bueno del joven portero del Espanyol. — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) June 1, 2025

Joan Garcia – ‘I wouldn’t mind moving abroad’

Garcia spoke to Catalunya Radio on Sunday evening afer receiving a prize for his work this season, and after interviews last week, continued to give little away. He did confirm, as quoted by Marca, that a starting spot was a possibility, and he was open to moving abroad.

Deco: "We should not fall into the tendency to sign players unnecessarily. We have to see what we have and what we need to achieve things." Via @diarioas — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 1, 2025

“My phone is a bit saturated, but I’m taking it very naturally, as I have all year. I like people to speak well of me, but I try to take it as naturally as possible, and I think I’m achieving it. All players want to play. I’ve been playing for a year and a half, and I want to continue doing so. I’m young, and that’s very important. I wouldn’t mind going abroad.”