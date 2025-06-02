Hansi Flick does not see goalkeeper bid as priority move for Barcelona

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick is undoubtedly involved in their transfer plans and has a voice in what they do. One that carries considerably more weight after the season that the Blaugrana have just had. However his role remains to coach the team, rather than to make moves in the transfer market, as has become clear based on the latest coming out of Barcelona.

The past two weeks have seen Barcelona make a strong play for Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia, with the Catalan side making advances in talks with the 24-year-old, and willing to pay his €25m release clause. Over the weekend, captain Marc-Andre ter Stegen made it clear that he would not be standing aside were Garcia to arrive at the club.

Hansi Flick does not believe Joan Garcia move is a priority

Over the weekend it was reported that Flick and his staff do believe that Garcia could beat out ter Stegen in a competition. Yet Sport say that Flick does not see replacing ter Stegen as a priority for this summer. He had agreed with Director of Football Deco that the priority was to sign a forward to give Barcelona more options as a priority, alongside keeping the squad that they have together.

Is the club going above Deco’s head?

Interestingly, they note that Deco is, or at least was, of the same mind. While Flick appreciates that Garcia is an excellent opportunity in the transfer market, and would welcome him with open arms, he felt that the goalkeeping position was covered with ter Stegen returning to fitness next summer. If Deco was also of that opinion, it suggests the club have made an executive decision to pursue Garcia, going above their manager and football department.

Barça's bet in goal goes through Joan García and Szczęsny, not Ter Stegen. Flick's idea has the full support of the board of directors and the sports management. @sergisoleMD — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 2, 2025

Barcelona set to be short of funds this summer

The potential problematic nature of this is made more acute by Barcelona’s continuing salary issues. Even if their €100m VIP seats lease is approved, Barcelona are not set to be within their salary limit again this summer, and as such, signings will be tricky. It means a move for Garcia could proclude Flick and Deco from strengthening in a priority area.