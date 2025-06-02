Real Madrid have begun addressing their backline this summer in unusually speedy fashion, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen already through the door. The signing of a left-back, namely Alvaro Carreras is expected to follow, but thereafter, a midfielder is thought to be next on the agenda.

At least that seemed to be the case until the last week. It emerged that Real Madrid are reluctant to fork out a major fee for a midfielder this summer, and will likely wait to see how the Club World Cup goes first before making a decision. That is despite it being a problem area last season.

Angelo Stiller interest – both ways

Real Madrid have been impressed by Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller though, and he comes recommended by none other than Toni Kroos. Equally, Stiller has let it be known he would be delighted to make a move to the Santiago Bernabeu. As per Diario AS though, his €36m release clause does not come into play until next summer, and Stuttgart can pay €2m to Stiller in order to get rid of it. Their asking price is around €50m.

Real Madrid waiting to see what happens with other targets

As early as last summer, it was reported on good authority that Real Madrid were considering a move for Spain star Rodri Hernandez. They are in part waiting to see how contract negotiations with Manchester City go before taking a shot at Stiller.

Equally, his Spain replacement, Martin Zubimendi is another name that has been on their radar. It is said that his move from Arsenal is just a medical away, but until the transfer is officially announced, Los Blancos will not close the door on a move for him either.

Changes ahead in midfield

It appears Xabi Alonso will move to a midfield three, rather than have Jude Bellingham playing further forward as he did this season. Alonso confirmed he saw the England international as a midfielder, and he will likely be partnered by Aurelien Tchouameni and Fede Valverde as things stand.