Conflicting reports emerge over €70m Arsenal and Atletico Madrid target

Atletico Madrid have reportedly made Alex Baena and defender Cristian Romero their priorities for the summer transfer window, but in Portugal they have been linked with a surprise move for Sporting CP star Viktor Gyokeres. The Swedish forward, who came second to Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe in the golden boot race by virtue goal weighting, is set to leave Lisbon this summer.

Even since last summer, there has been interest in Gyokeres, but no-one stumped up the money for the Sweden international. He would end up leading Sporting to the Primeira Liga title ahead of Benfica this season.

Barcelona were supposedly looking at Gyokeres as a long-term successor to Robert Lewandowski, and Director of Football Deco has spoken positively of Gyokeres. Yet he ruled the Blaugrana out, with a number nine not on their agenda this summer.

Gyokeres likely to leave for around €70m

Despite a release clause in his contract worth €100m, Sporting and Gyokeres have a handshake agreement that he can depart for around €70-75m this summer. It has been widely expected that he would move to the Premier League, with few able to afford that fee. Arsenal, who are looking for a striker, have enquired about his availability.

🇸🇪❌ Atlético Madrid has not even contacted Sporting CP for Viktor Gyökeres. There is nothing advanced between Atleti and the player, and the club would only consider him if someone in attack leaves. Julián Álvarez is untouchable. [🎖️: @edu17burgos] pic.twitter.com/RFgT0QZKUZ — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) June 2, 2025

Atletico make their move for Gyokeres?

According to Record in Portugal, as quoted by Diario AS, Atletico Madrid are leading the race for Gyokeres. Their information, and headline story on the front page is that extra money from the Club World Cup and their sponsorship deal with Nike has given them extra funds, and Atletico are moving ahead in talks for Gyokeres.

A surprise move for Atletico Madrid?

However, the news has been denied by Diario AS reporter Edu Burgos, who claims that there has been no contact from Atletico with Gyokeres’ camp or Sporting. It could well be a strategy to drive up his price.

The news did come as something of a surprise to those following the club in Spain. With Baena and Romero top of their priority list, it seems likely most of their budget will be allocated towards them. Having just signed Julian Alvarez (€75m plus €15m in variables) and Alexander Sorloth (€33m) last summer, it would be something of a surprise if they spent big in that department again.