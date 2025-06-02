Barcelona target gives up hope of move this summer

In the ever-shifting world of Barcelona transfers, it looked as if this summer would be the year that the Blaugrana would bring in another full-back on a permanent deal. Yet with Eric Garcia impressing at right-back against Inter and Real Madrid late on in the season, it seems they have given up on that idea.

For much of the winter months, it was reported that Barcelona were set on improving at full-back with a right-back top of their priority list for this summer. The likes of Marc Pubill, Givairo Read, Andrei Ratiu and Vanderson were all linked to the Blaugrana, as affordable options with room for progression that could compete with Jules Kounde. As things stand, Barcelona won’t be making a move for any of them.

Barcelona priorities have shifted in last two months

However, it appears that that idea has shifted into the background, with Director of Football Deco again looking at potential additions up front to improve their attacking depth, and manager Hansi Flick seemingly in agreement.

Barça will not force the departure of Ter Stegen, although Deco will talk to the German when the signing of Joan García becomes official to explain his situation. @sport — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 2, 2025

On the flipside, it appears Barcelona’s hierarchy have made an executive decision to pursue Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia, who has a €25m release clause. The Blaugrana are set for more salary limit struggles this summer though, and it seems likely the budget will only be there for one or two additions at the most, meaning the full-back pursuit looks unlikely.

Vanderson puts Barcelona out of his mind

According to MD, one of their targets, Vanderson, has given up on the idea of joining Barcelona this summer. The AS Monaco man was believed to be on of the options most liked by Deco, who has followed his career, and felt that his versatility could be useful too. Nevertheless, with interest coming from the Premier League, Vanderson is aware Barcelona will go in a different direction this summer, and is lookingat alternatives.