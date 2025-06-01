Where does Trent Alexander-Arnold fit at Real Madrid?

Real Madrid have finally ticked off their key summer transfer objective as Trent Alexander-Arnold lands in the Spanish capital.

Los Blancos have been chasing the England international since the end of 2024 with a firm decision now made over his future.

Liverpool's departing No.66 is predicted to make a major impact in Madrid.

Xabi Alonso will utilise the FIFA Club World Cup as a testing ground for his plans on how to utilise Alexander-Arnold and we take a look at where he could fit into the starting XI.

Right back renewal for Trent

Despite constant debate over his best position at Liverpool, neither Jurgen Klopp nor Arne Slot opted to push him in midfield, with the huge majority of his Liverpool career played at right back in a defensive four.

Dani Carvajal’s return from an ACL tear will also impact Alonso’s strategy with the veteran defender targeting a return at the Club World Cup.

Alonso’s preference at Bayer Leverkusen was for a three-man defence, but it remains to be seen how much of that will carry over at Madrid, and his placing of Alexander-Arnold will be crucial in planning a formation.

Willing wing back Trent

Concerns over Alexander-Arnold’s defensive resilience were a regular feature at Anfield with his attacking and creative arsenal built upon.

If Alonso does opt for a 3-4-3/3-4-2-1 system, he could move Trent into the right-side of that central four, to release some of the defensive pressure.

Despite not playing there regularly, it appears to be a strong option as a compromise, but it will also require a complete defensive refit in behind.

Dean Huijsen’s arrival is key for Alonso and he is set to be partnered by Antonio Rudiger and Eder Militao in a back three.

The pressure for Trent to show his best side from the start will be high, and that situation has been increased, after Real Madrid were forced to pay an eventual transfer fee for him.

As per The Athletic, Liverpool will receive a €10m cash windfall after opting to bring the transfer move forward by three weeks due to Real Madrid’s determination to bring him to the Club World Cup.

Los Blancos were willing to pay €40m to make the move happen in the January transfer window, but Liverpool and Alexander-Arnold rejected the offer to prioritise their Premier League challenge.