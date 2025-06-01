Two Barcelona stars land Champions League ‘best XI’ spots

The UEFA Champions League proved to the the one that got away for Barcelona in their dominant 2024/25 season.

Hansi Flick’s first campaign in Catalonia saw Barcelona roar back to dominance domestically as they won all four El Clasico meetings with Real Madrid.

Two of those victories came in the finals of the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Supercup and Flick also dethroned Carlo Ancelotti as La Liga champion.

Defeat to Inter Milan ended Barcelona’s European campaign at the semi final stage and left Flick frustrated on a tense night at the San Siro.

Simone Inzaghi’s side were eventually smashed 5-0 in the final by first-time winners PSG and the Parisians were dominant the final UEFA awards.

Doue beats Lamine Yamal as Raphinha claims Golden Boot

19-year-old Desire Doue scored two goals in PSG’s final win over Inter Milan to finish on a season total of 15 goals in all competitions.

Both he and Lamine Yamal netted five in the UCL, but UEFA’s committee handed him the UEFA Champions League Young Player of the tournament award, after his match-winning impact in Munich.

Former La Blaugrana winger Ousmane Dembele won the top MVP trophy after scoring eight goals in the competition.

Raphinha held on to jointly claim the Golden Boot – with 13 goals scored – alongside Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy.

Lamine Yamal and Raphinha named in Champions League XI

As expected, PSG dominated the UEFA Team of the Tournament, with seven players named from Luis Enrique’s team, alongside two from Barcelona.

💫Raphinha and Lamine Yamal named in UEFA's Champions League team of the season for 2024/25 #Barca #UCL #ChampionsLeague https://t.co/RTliYNVGFW — Football España (@footballespana_) June 1, 2025

Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Dembele and Doue were included as part of a four player attack with Ginaluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes and Vitinha also named by UEFA’s panel.

The final two spots were claimed by Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni and Arsenal star Declan Rice with the latter scoring twice to knock out Real Madrid in the quarter finals.