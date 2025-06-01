Robert Lewandowski shoots down Barcelona exit question

Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski has offered a blunt response to rumours he could leave the club this summer.

Lewandowski enjoyed his best-ever campaign in Catalonia as the 36-year-old moved onto 101 goals in 147 appearances across three seasons.

2024/25 featured his strongest single-campaign tallies, with 27 scored in La Liga and 42 overall, as he narrowly missed out to Kylian Mbappe in the Golden Boot race.

Despite his ruthlessness in front of goal, rumours over his long-term future remain, as he prepares to turn 37 in August.

Lewandowski confirms Barcelona decision for 2025/26

As Lewandowski heads off on his summer break, the veteran striker told an interview with German outlet Bild that he has no intention of leaving, with his full focus on Barcelona.

“I’ve won more than 30 titles in my career. But I’m ready for more,” he said.

“It’s not an issue for me. I’ll stay next season. Right now, all I have on my mind is Barcelona. Our team will be even better next season.”

Lewandowski’s current Barcelona contract runs until June 2026, but both parties could take up the option to extend for another 12 months, if his performance level is maintained.