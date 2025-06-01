Real Madrid star suffers Club World Cup injury scare

Real Madrid will head off to the FIFA Club World Cup in the coming days as Xabi Alonso faces his first test.

With the 2024/25 regular season not yielding a trophy for Carlo Ancelotti, the Italian has since moved on, to take up a new challenge in Brazil.

Alonso has breezed in as his replacement with the former midfielder laser focused on the incoming competition in the USA.

Real Madrid will take a strong squad to North America, with the financial rewards on offer also a key lure, alongside the pressure for Alonso to start positively.

New signings Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen will be on the plane to Miami as Alonso finalises his plans after an injury scare for No.1 Thibaut Courtois.

Thibaut Courtois injury latest ahead of Club World Cup trip

Courtois opted to return to the Belgium national team at the start of 2025 following an exile from the Red Devils camp.

The Los Blancos stopper has immediately retaken his place as first choice for Rudi Garcia’s team ahead of two June qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

However a club statement has confirmed he will not join up, due to a sacroiliitis [a back/pelvic issue], but reports from Diario AS indicate his participation in the Club World Cup is not at risk.

Real Madrid’s Club World Cup schedule

The expanded tournament kicks off on June 14 with Real Madrid’s first game against Al Hilal on June 18.

That is followed by Group H clashes with Pachuca on June 22 and RB Salzburg on June 26 before the potential start of a knockout stage campaign from June 30/July 1.

With the majority of Alonso’s squad away on international duty in the first week of June, Real Madrid have not confirmed their travel plans, with certain players potentially flying to the USA separately depending on their international commitments.