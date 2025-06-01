Real Madrid have already signed one central defender, but there are chances for a second to arrive during this summer’s transfer window. But one player that they are not looking to bring in is a player that new head coach Xabi Alonso managed at former club Bayer Leverkusen.

Real Madrid links to Piero Hincapie are unfounded

In recent weeks, it has been reported that Piero Hincapie has emerged as a target for Real Madrid. The 23-year-old, who would fit the club’s transfer policy, would be an excellent fit for Los Blancos if Alonso continues using the 3-4-3 system that he implemented at Leverkusen. But despite, there are no plans to make a move.

As per MD, Real Madrid have had no contacts with Hincapie or his representatives. Rather, it is only Atletico Madrid that are putting plans in place for a possible move to be made this summer.

Atletico Madrid are keen on Hincapie – but he’s not a priority

Atleti have long held an interest in Hincapie, having considered a move for him last summer prior to signing Clement Lenglet from Barcelona. A deal with Leverkusen is more likely in 2025 given that there will be more funds available to Los Colchoneros and their director of football, Carlos Bucero.

But at this stage, Hincapie is not Atleti’s top priority for the centre-back position – that is Tottenham Hotspur’s Cristian Romero. Diego Simeone has asked for his fellow Argentine to be signed this summer, but it will depend on a deal being agreed for a price that the club can afford.

It remains to be seen whether Hincapie moves to the Spanish capital this summer – if he does, it will be to join Atleti rather than Real Madrid. But right now, there are even doubts about him heading to the RiyadhAir Metropolitano.