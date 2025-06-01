Manchester City line up blockbuster Rodri contract offer

Spain star Rodri Hernandez could be offered a mammoth contract extension by Manchester City ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup.

The 28-year-old missed the majority of the 2024/25 domestic campaign after suffering an ACL injury in September but his rehabilitation has been positive.

Pep Guardiola has opted for caution over his comeback into the City squad with every step taken slowly to avoid issues.

Rodri made a cameo return in City’s final Premier League games of the season but he was not included in Luis de la Fuente’s Spain squad for the incoming UEFA Nations League games.

However, there are no long-term concerns over his fitness, and reports from the Daily Mirror indicate City are preparing a huge renewal offer.

Rodri’s Man City contract, salary, extension plans

Rodri’s current deal in Manchester runs until June 2027 with City keen to extend that until the end of the 2028/29 season amid rumours of interest from Real Madrid.

With Kevin De Bruyne moving on as a free agent this summer, City are ready to utilise his salary to improve Rodri’s terms from £200,000 per week to £300,000.

That would bring him up to No.2 on City’s top earner list in behind star striker Erling Haaland.

Talks will continue before Guardiola’s squad fly out to the USA and a decision could be held back until they return for preseason.

Man City’s Club World Cup plan for Rodri

Guardiola was relieved by de la Fuente’s call not to bring Rodri back into the Spain fold which allows him to focus on the Club World Cup.

The experienced midfielder will travel with the squad and the impressed City medical staff have given Guardiola the green light to start him in the tournament.

His ability to last 90 minutes remains unclear at this stage, but he is certain to feature in City’s opening game game, against Wydad Casablanca on June 18.