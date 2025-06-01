Lamine Yamal seals Champions League award despite MVP frustration

Barcelona’s UEFA Champions League title challenge ended in the semi final stage as Hansi Flick missed out on a quadruple.

The Catalans settled for a domestic treble as part of a sensational first season in charge for Flick with the La Liga title, Copa del Rey and Spanish Supercup sealed.

Defeat in a chaotic semi final to Inter Milan saw a controversial end of the road for Flick’s team as the Serie A giants went on to lose to PSG in the final.

Following PSG’s 5-0 demolition of Simone Inzaghi’s team at the Allianz Arena, UEFA’s technical committee confirmed a host of individual awards, including one for Lamine Yamal.

Lamine Yamal wins Champions League goal award

Both semi final clashes with Inter Milan were sensational spectacles as Barcelona secured a 3-3 home draw before a crazy 4-3 loss at the San Siro.

After falling 2-0 down early on at home, Lamine Yamal led the Barcelona response, as the 17-year-old curled home a special goal to drag the hosts back into the contest.

🚨Lamine Yamal's sensational semi final goal against Inter Milan has been voted as the Champions League's best goal of 2024/25 by UEFA's technical committee https://t.co/PlCOsz5Gun — Football España (@footballespana_) June 1, 2025

It was another strike for the growing Lamine Yamal collection despite Barcelona’s frustration at not reaching the final.

Doue beats Lamine Yamal in U21 MVP race

19-year-old Desire Doue scored twice in PSG’s final win over Inter Milan to bring him up to 15 goals scored in all competitions in 2024/25.

Both he and Lamine Yamal netted five in the UCL, but UEFA’s committee opted to give him the UEFA Champions League Young Player of the tournament award, after a special role in Munich.

UEFA were firm in their recognition of Luis Enrique’s first-time winners and there was a Barcelona connection in the main player award.

Former La Blaugrana winger Ousmane Dembele has been transformed in Paris – with a whopping 33 goals in all competitions – and his eight in Europe helped him to the top MVP trophy.