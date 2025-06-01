Lamine Yamal asks for focus from his teammates.
Lamine Yamal seals Champions League award despite MVP frustration

Barcelona’s UEFA Champions League title challenge ended in the semi final stage as Hansi Flick missed out on a quadruple.

The Catalans settled for a domestic treble as part of a sensational first season in charge for Flick with the La Liga title, Copa del Rey and Spanish Supercup sealed.

Defeat in a chaotic semi final to Inter Milan saw a controversial end of the road for Flick’s team as the Serie A giants went on to lose to PSG in the final.

Following PSG’s 5-0 demolition of Simone Inzaghi’s team at the Allianz Arena, UEFA’s technical committee confirmed a host of individual awards, including one for Lamine Yamal.

Lamine Yamal wins Champions League goal award

Both semi final clashes with Inter Milan were sensational spectacles as Barcelona secured a 3-3 home draw before a crazy 4-3 loss at the San Siro.

After falling 2-0 down early on at home, Lamine Yamal led the Barcelona response, as the 17-year-old curled home a special goal to drag the hosts back into the contest.

It was another strike for the growing Lamine Yamal collection despite Barcelona’s frustration at not reaching the final.

Doue beats Lamine Yamal in U21 MVP race

19-year-old Desire Doue scored twice in PSG’s final win over Inter Milan to bring him up to 15 goals scored in all competitions in 2024/25.

Both he and Lamine Yamal netted five in the UCL, but UEFA’s committee opted to give him the UEFA Champions League Young Player of the tournament award, after a special role in Munich.

UEFA were firm in their recognition of Luis Enrique’s first-time winners and there was a Barcelona connection in the main player award.

Former La Blaugrana winger Ousmane Dembele has been transformed in Paris – with a whopping 33 goals in all competitions – and his eight in Europe helped him to the top MVP trophy.

