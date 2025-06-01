“I know…” – Marc-Andre Ter Stegen speaks out on Barcelona exit rumours

This week, there has been a lot of speculation surrounding the future of Barcelona captain Marc-Andre Ter Stegen. The La Liga champions are believed to be closing in on the signing of Joan Garcia from Espanyol, and the idea is for him to be the club’s new first-choice goalkeeper, which would leave Ter Stegen out in the cold.

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen reacts to transfer speculation

On the back of this, there has been lots of rumours about Ter Stegen’s possible exit this summer, but in his eyes, he only sees himself staying at Barcelona this summer. He made that clear when speaking to the media on Sunday whilst on Germany duty, as per MD.

“Am I affected by the rumours that the club wants to sell me? No one has told me about this, so I don’t know the situation. I’m not worried. I know that I will be at Barcelona next year. I haven’t spoken to Hansi and there hasn’t been any contact in the last few days because I don’t see any reason for that at the moment. No event has occurred that justifies the conversation. Honestly, the focus is here now.

“It’s a situation that has arisen now. But I have to say that this is common. Barcelona is probably one of the biggest clubs in the world and there is always competition, no matter the circumstances. That’s why it’s natural that Barcelona always seek to develop and improve, and that’s clear to me. I will always try to do my best.”

It makes sense for Barcelona to replace Ter Stegen with Garcia, given that he is younger, would command a significant smaller salary, and he is also widely considered to be performing at a better level. And while the latter looks set to arrive, it appears that this will not necessarily guarantee Ter Stegen’s departure.