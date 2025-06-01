La Liga star confirms he is aware of Barcelona interest

Barcelona are in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer, and at least one of their targets currently plays in La Liga. And it has now been confirmed that he is aware of the possibility of a move to the Catalan giants.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Alex Remiro is on Barcelona’s radar. The 30-year-old, who has been capped on two occasions by Spain, has widely been considered as one of the best goalkeepers in La Liga over the last few years, and the option to join the champions has now emerged.

And in an interview with El Diario Vasco (via MD), Remiro has now revealed that he is aware of the interest being shown in him – from Barcelona, and also Premier League side Aston Villa.

“I need to see what’s going to happen next year and see the idea that everyone has, both the club and me. Also Sergio (Francisco, new Real Sociedad manager), with whom I have not spoken in depth. My idea is the same, but you don’t know because you already know how this goes.

“I do know (of the interest), but they are not the only ones who have been following me. La Real have played five years in a row in Europe and at a high level in the Champions League. Against Barcelona we played great games, we beat them. All the clubs are aware of what is happening and I have had good years and I think that because of the style of goalkeeping that is sought today I can give them that, in general. But yes, I know it and it’s there.”

It is unclear whether Remiro would join Barcelona, but right now, it appears that this option would be slipping away as the Catalans are closing in on the signing of Joan Garcia from Espanyol.