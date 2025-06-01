Barcelona star pulled from U21 European Championship duty

Barcelona star Fermin Lopez will not join up with Santi Denia’s Spain squad for the U21 UEFA European Championship.

The midfielder wrapped up the 2024/25 season as part of Hansi Flick’s treble-winning side with 46 appearances across all competitions.

Despite not being a regular starter for Flick, the 22-year-old chipped in with some key goals, with eight in total.

That form kept him the frame for a double international call up this month which duly landed via Luis de la Fuente and Denia.

The two bosses worked closely when naming their squads with the U21 tournament starting a few days after the senior team’s Nations League commitments.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, an agreement has now been reached, and the RFEF have confirmed Lopez will not join Denia’s panel on the back of a demanding club season.

Who is missing for Spain U21s at Euro Championship?

Lopez’s Barcelona teammate Pau Cubarsi has already been excused for similar reasons and Real Madrid duo Raul Asencio and Dean Huijsen are unavailable due to the FIFA Club World Cup.

Denia named a 28-player squad for a pre-tournament training camp and that will be cut to 23 before the UEFA deadline.

Gerard Martin is expected to travel to Romania with Rafa Martin, Benat Turrientes and Javi Guerra also in the squad.

Spain’s potential path to U21 Euro glory

Spain famously lost to England in a bad tempered 2023 final and they have been placed in Group A with hosts Slovakia this summer alongside Italy and Romania.

If Denia’s charges top Group A, and England finish second in Group B, they will be on an immediate collision course in the last 16.

Lee Carsley has already confirmed his squad for the competition with Harvey Elliott, Adam Wharton and Jobe Bellingham the eye-catching names included for the holders.