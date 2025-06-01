Barcelona revive midfield target despite Premier League contract talks

Barcelona are looking at their options to potentially bring in a new midfielder in the summer transfer window.

Hansi Flick is on the hunt to add more experience to his squad for the 2025/26 campaign but without tearing up his title-winning team.

Flick enjoyed a superb first year in Catalonia with three trophies in a La Liga, Copa del Rey and Spanish Supercup triple.

Barcelona’s success was built around some incredible youngsters in Flick’s ranks, including teenage duo Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi, alongside a revved up Pedri.

However, with 2025/26 expected to be just as demanding, a veteran in the engine room could be a welcome addition, with Arsenal’s Thomas Partey flagged up as an option.

Thomas Partey on Barcelona’s summer shortlist

Partey’s current Arsenal contract expires at the end of June and a renewal has not been agreed at this stage.

Mikel Arteta has already allowed Jorginho to move on, as he prepares to clinch a deal for Martin Zubimendi, but the Basque coach has hinted at his determination to keep Partey.

Arteta wants the Ghana international to sign a 12-month extension at the Emirates Stadium before Barcelona make their move.

As per Mundo Deportivo, Partey is viewed as ideal to lend experience to the squad, following Ilkay Gundogan’s 2024 exit.

La Liga return for Partey

Partey is also experienced in La Liga after five seasons at Atletico Madrid from 2015 to 2020 before joining the Gunners.

The 31-year-old made 188 appearances for Diego Simeone’s side with 16 goals scored.

Atletico Madrid had previously been linked with a reunion but the options now look to be a straight choice between Barcelona and Arsenal.

From Barcelona’s 38 La Liga games in 2024/25, Pedri started 35, and he remains first choice for Flick.

However, his partner spot is less assured with Marc Casado starting 20 prior to his injury issues at the start of 2025.