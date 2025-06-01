Marc-Andre Ter Stegen has been first-choice goalkeeper at Barcelona for a decade, but that is expected to change from next season onwards. The Germany international has generated doubts in recent years, and having missed the vast majority of the 2024-25 campaign due to injury, it now appears that he will be replaced.

Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia is being pursued by Barcelona, who are hopeful of completing a deal in the coming weeks. And the expectation is that he will replace Ter Stegen in between the goalposts, with Wojciech Szczesny to act as backup upon signing a new deal.

Despite this, Ter Stegen has no plans to leave Barcelona, and his plan is to continue as the club’s starting goalkeeper for another season. But things could change now that an insight in Hansi Flick’s thinking has been revealed.

Hansi Flick sees Joan Garcia as Barcelona starting goalkeeper

According to MD, Flick’s coaching staff see Garcia as the starting goalkeeper if he joins Espanyol this summer. Barcelona’s commitment to the 24-year-old is strong, with the technical staff sharing the same view as the board and the sporting management in that he will be first-choice ‘keeper from next season onwards.

Ter Stegen would need to leave to ensure Germany spot

Because of this, it is seen as very difficult for Ter Stegen to play if he stays at Barcelona next season. And the view of the first team coaching staff is that the 33-year-old should leave if he is to play regular football ahead of next summer’s World Cup, foe which he is projected to be Germany’s starter – but that would only be the case if he is playing.

It certainly feels more and more likely that Ter Stegen’s time at Barcelona will be coming to an end this summer. And it is the right time, considering that he has dropped off. The club will be desperate for him to go, so that they can save his lucrative salary – and in the process, ease their financial woes.