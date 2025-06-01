Atletico Madrid register interest in second Liverpool player

Atletico Madrid are on the hunt for attacking additions this summer, with at least one current player set to leave during the upcoming transfer window. And at this stage, there is a good chance that they sign at least one Liverpool player as the replacement(s).

Angel Correa is set to depart Atleti after reportedly agreeing terms for a move to Mexico, and he will be replaced if he does move on. Replacements have already been lined up, and it is believed that one player that club officials are looking at is Darwin Nunez.

The Uruguay international is believed to be very interesting in a move to the RiyadhAir Metropolitano, but as it turns out, he could be snubbed in favour of his Liverpool teammate.

Atletico Madrid add Federico Chiesa to summer shortlist

As reported by Diario AS, Atleti have identified Federico Chiesa as a target for this summer’s transfer window. He will be allowed to leave Liverpool having only joined in 2024, and director of football Carlos Bucero has him on his shortlist.

Atleti view Chiesa as a market opportunity. Liverpool want to sell, but they would also be open to letting him leave on loan. In this regard, he would be significantly cheaper than Nunez, which would make him more desirable for Los Colchoneros, who are already planning to spend big on Cristian Romero and Alex Baena.

Chiesa could finally make his move to La Liga

Prior to his Liverpool move in 2024, Chiesa attracted strong interest from Barcelona. And while that move fell through due to financial problems, Atleti would have more chances to complete a deal this summer.

It remains to be seen whether Atleti make a strong effort to sign Chiesa this summer. If so, they are expected to face competition from Napoli, who want to bring the Italy international back to the Serie A.