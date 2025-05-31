The appointment of Xabi Alonso has been met with plenty of optimism at Real Madrid, who are ready for fresh impetus after an exhausting season. In particular, the arrival of Alonso appears to have given fresh hope to La Fabrica products that they will be able to break into the first team.

Raul Asencio is the first to crack the senior squad since Nacho Fernandez without a move away first, but his breakout season was a consequence of desperation. However Alonso’s record of using young players seems to open the door more than under Carlo Ancelotti. Certainly the Basque manager is setting out his stall the right way.

Two young talents to go to Club World Cup

As revealed by Diario AS, Diego Aguado (18) and Jesus Fortea (18) will travel to the Club World Cup with Real Madrid in June. Aguado featured earlier this season in the Copa del Rey, and can play as either a left-back or a central defender. Meanwhile Fortea, recruited from Atletico Madrid at the age of 15, has been described as one of the brightest talents in Spanish football at right-back. Full-backs David Jimenez, Lorenzo Aguado and Yusi could also travel, but a decision has yet to be made.

Real Madrid open contract talks with Fortea

Despite how highly he is rated, Fortea was beginning to have doubts about his progression, and Como in Serie A have taken an interest in recruiting him. That was due to the fact that Raul Gonzalez was not using him for the Castilla side, and neither did Ancelotti show faith during their injury crisis.

Now with his under-19s manager Alvaro Arbeloa taking over at Castilla, and Alonso the senior job, Fortea has more faith, and The Athletic say Los Blancos have opened contract talks with Fortea again, which were put on hold earlier in the year.