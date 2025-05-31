Real Madrid confirm defensive exit before Club World Cup flight

Real Madrid have confirmed one player will leave the club before the start of their FIFA Club World Cup campaign.

With the 2024/25 domestic season failing to yield a trophy, Real Madrid have already opted for changes, as Xabi Alonso lands in to replace Carlo Ancelotti.

A deal for Dean Huijsen was agreed before Alonso signed his contract and an agreement has now been confirmed to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold before the flight to the USA.

Short term extensions were agreed with club captain Luka Modric and veteran defender Lucas Vazquez and the pair will both play in the tournament.

Vazquez has a La Liga offer reportedly available with Modric weighing up proposals from Italy, the USA and Saudi Arabia.

However, one name that will not be on the flight list to Miami is Jesus Vallejo, with his contract up at the end of June.

Real Madrid confirm Jesus Vallejo exit

Los Blancos have confirmed Vallejo will leave as a free agent alongside Modric and Vazquez this summer.

The 28-year-old made just four appearances in 2024/25 following his return from a loan spell at Granada last season.

Vallejo’s deal expires on June 30, and as per Mundo Deportivo, no clause will be activated to bring him to North America as he looks for a new club for the 2025/26 season.

Real Madrid’s Club World Cup schedule

The expanded tournament kicks off on June 14 with Real Madrid’s first game against Al Hilal on June 18.

That is followed by Group H clashes with Pachuca on June 22 and RB Salzburg on June 26 before the potential start of a knockout stage campaign from June 30/July 1.

With the majority of Alonso’s squad away on international duty in the first week of June, Real Madrid have not confirmed their travel plans, with certain players potentially flying to the USA separately depending on their international commitments.