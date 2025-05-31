Real Madrid keeping tabs on second Arsenal defender amid contract talks

Real Madrid are adding three new defenders to their first team squad this summer, but more could arrive in the coming years. Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold have already been confirmed by the club, and in the next few days, the expectation is that Alvaro Carreras will also arrive.

Carreras will arrive from Benfica as competition to Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia for the left-back/left wing-back position. But the two current Real Madrid players are both facing uncertain futures at the Santiago Bernabeu, so there is a chance that someone else joins in the next 12-18 months.

Real Madrid keeping tabs on Myles Lewis-Skelly

And that player could be another Englishman, after Jude Bellingham and Alexander-Arnold. That’s because Myles Lewis-Skelly is attracting interest from Real Madrid, as reported by The Guardian (via CaughtOffside).

Lewis-Skelly, who is only 18, was a breakout star during the 2024-25 season. He made 39 appearances across all competitions, and established himself as Mikel Arteta’s starting left-back. And he is the second Arsenal player to attract interest from Real Madrid – after William Saliba.

Real Madrid could have a window of opportunity for a deal

And on the back of this, talks are underway over a new contract. However, the report has stated that these negotiations between Myles-Skelly and Arsenal are not going well – and given that his existing deal ends in 2026, there could be trouble ahead for the Premier League side.

Real Madrid would love to take advantage of another player’s contract situation, on the back of sealing a deal for Alexander-Arnold. And it makes sense that they are showing interest in Lewis-Skelly given how he has performed since establishing himself in the Arsenal first team, so they will continue to keep an eye on these ongoing negotiations in order to gauge whether his signing could be possible.

This situation will be one to keep an eye on over the summer, and Real Madrid will hope things work out in their favour.