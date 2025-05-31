Liverpool activate interest in €30m La Liga defender

Liverpool look to be in the market for a new central defender, and they have set their sights on one of La Liga’s brightest stars as one of their transfer options.

Liverpool among clubs keen on Cristhian Mosquera

At least one centre-back is expected to leave Liverpool this summer – and that could be Ibrahima Konate, who has been linked with Real Madrid. But regardless, there is a shortlist being drawn up for the position, and according to CaughtOffside, one player on it is Valencia’s Cristhian Mosquera.

Mosquera is off the back of an impressive season, but it looks like being his last in Valencia colours. His contract is up in 2026, and with a renewal looking very unlikely, Los Che are prepared to cash in to avoid losing him for nothing in approximately 13 months time.

Because of this, he should be a market opportunity for whoever picks him up. Chelsea are reported to be keen, but they could be beaten to the punch by Liverpool, who have been very proactive in regards to transfers over the last few weeks.

Mosquera prefers Bundesliga move over Premier League

But according to the report, Mosquera and his representatives would prefer a move to the Bundesliga, with RB Leipzig being interested. Their belief is that it would be better for his development to join a club where he is guaranteed to play more regularly, which would be the case in Germany compared to joining Liverpool or Chelsea.

Mosquera is reported to be available for in the region of €30m, which if matched, would represent good money for Valencia to reinvest in their first team squad. Significant additions are needed, and if they were to arrive, there is a chance that head coach Carlos Corberan could lead them much higher up the La Liga standings.