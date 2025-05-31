Paris Saint-Germain won the Champions League for the first time in their history on Saturday after a comprehensive 5-0 victory over Inter in the final in Munich. And of the many storylines, one that many neutrals have referred to in the aftermath of the match involves Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe spent seven years at PSG between 2017 and 2024 before leaving for Real Madrid last summer. During that period, he was not able to win the Champions League, but many were quick to point out that his former club did so on their first attempt without him.

Kylian Mbappe congratulates PSG on Champions League win

🚨📲 Kylian Mbappé via IG: "The big day has finally arrived, "Victory and with the manner of a whole club, Congratulations, PSG." pic.twitter.com/AOdRWqwZWs — The Touchline | Football Coverage (@TouchlineX) May 31, 2025

But there is no feeling of bitterness from Mbappe in the aftermath of PSG’s success, as he took to Instagram to congratulate his former club on winning the Champions League for the first time.

“The big day has finally arrived. Victory and with the manner of a whole club, Congratulations, PSG.”

Mbappe, who is expected to inherit the number 10 jersey at Real Madrid next season, had an impressive individual debut season in 2024-25 as he won the European Golden Boot and Pichichi Trophy. But as well as missing out on the Champions League, he did not win a single major honour, with Barcelona taking La Liga and the Copa del Rey as part of a domestic treble for the Catalans.

Mbappe will be desperate to finally get his hands on the Champions League trophy, but he will be kept waiting until at least 2026. The arrival of Xabi Alonso could help Real Madrid return to the success of previous seasons, and they will certainly hope so given the trust that they have placed in their former player.

For now, Mbappe can only watch on as his former club celebrate their Champions League success. He, and Real Madrid, will be hoping that it is their turn in 2026.