Under Unai Emery, Aston Villa have regularly looked to the La Liga market, and they are expected to do so again this summer. But for one of their targets, they will face significant competition.

The likes of Alex Moreno and Andres Garcia have arrived at Villa Park from Spanish football during Emery’s tenure, and another full-back could also be set to join the Premier League side this summer: Oscar Mingueza.

Several clubs considering summer move for Oscar Mingueza

Sources have told Football España that Mingueza remains on the radar of a number of clubs across Europe. Aston Villa, RB Leipzig, and AS Roma are taking concrete steps toward securing his signature, while Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United are considered as alternative options.

Aston Villa, who considered a move for the Celta Vigo defender in January, are targeting Mingueza to strengthen the right-back position in their squad, which is considered weak. Meanwhile, RB Leipzig and AS Roma appreciate the defender’s versatile ability to play in either full-back position. In the cases of Nottingham Forest and Newcastle, they have evaluated Mingueza as a potential signing. However, they are believed to be considering alternative options at this stage.

Celta desperate to keep him, Barcelona hoping for sale

Mingueza has a €20m release clause in his Celta contract, and that figure will be enticing for those clubs interested in the Spain international. However, the Galicians – who secured Europa League qualification last weekend – are currently in the process of trying to agree a new deal with their player, with his existing deal set to expire in 2026.

Celta will be desperate to keep Mingueza, but on the other hand, Barcelona will be desperate for a sale. The La Liga champions have a 50% sell-on clause for the defender as part of the deal that saw him go to Balaidos three years ago, so they would net €10m in the event of a summer sale.