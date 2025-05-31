Departing Real Madrid star offered La Liga transfer option

Real Madrid are expecting major squad changes this summer as Xabi Alonso sets up his new project at the club.

The departure of Carlo Ancelotti is phase one of the planned updates with club captain Luka Modric leaving after the FIFA Club World Cup.

Modric steps away from the club after 13 years in Madrid with the Croatian winning a host of major trophies during his time there.

However, after the season finale win over Real Sociedad, a second free transfer exit was also confirmed as veteran defender Lucas Vazquez also brings his decade-long stint at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu to a close.

Lucas Vazquez’s Real Madrid career in numbers

Galician-born Vazquez emerged through the Real Madrid youth system – before a loan stint at Espanyol in 2014/15 – and he signs off with 400 club appearances.

As part of his ten years at Real Madrid, Vazquez’s versatility has been a constant feature under various managers, with the Spain international switching between right wing and right back.

His final trophy list includes four La Liga titles and five UEFA Champions League trophies with a full total of 23 pieces of silverware.

However, similarly to Modric, the club opted against another 12-month renewal and he now leaves after the Club World Cup.

What next for Lucas Vazquez?

Vazquez turns 34 at the start of July, but he is demand, with reports from Diario Sport indicating he’s already received offers from Qatar and the Saudi Pro League.

However, his current preference appears to be remaining in Spain, with two potential bids incoming.

Espanyol are open to bringing him back to the RCDE Stadium, despite their recent relegation, if Vazquez can be convinced to take a step down.

If he is confident of remaining at La Liga level, an offer from Mallorca could be his favoured option, as Jagoba Arrasate looks to bring in more experience.