Bundesliga giants join growing Antony transfer race

Antony is a man in demand right now on the back of his stellar loan spell at Real Betis in the second half of 2024/25.

Despite the frustration of losing out to Chelsea in the UEFA Conference League final, Real Betis still secured fifth spot in La Liga, and a place in next season’s Europa League.

The Brazil international opted to accept a loan move away from Manchester United at the start of 2025 and the revived 25-year-old netted nine goals at Real Betis.

United are happy to offload him this summer as Ruben Amorim looks to lighten up his wage bill at Old Trafford.

Three transfer options for Antony

With his stock high again, United are sensing an opportunity to bring in a major fee for the former Ajax winger with Atletico Madrid and Juventus reportedly reaching out to his representatives for more information over a potential deal.

United will open talks with Antony as he returns to Manchester in the coming days to make a firm decision over his future.

However, Real Betis’ hopes of keeping him at the club permanently next season have been dealt another blow, with reports from German outlet Kicker – via Mundo Deportivo – claiming Erik ten Hag wants him at Bayer Leverkusen.

Ten Hag infamously signed Antony at United and the Dutch coach is looking for fresh options as he replaces Xabi Alonso at the BayArena.

Can Real Betis keep Antony?

One avenue available to Real Betis is to make another loan offer plus a percentage of Antony’s rights. That would mean United can still sell him next summer, and Real Betis would benefit from a percentage of any sale.

However this requires Antony to slash his wages, or United to reach out with a resolution and solve a key problem for Amorim this summer.