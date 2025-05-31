Antony will be returning to Manchester United this summer, but ahead of doing so, he has said goodbye to Real Betis.

Antony sent a heartfelt to Betis and their supporters on social media, days after his final appearance for the club in the UEFA Conference League final defeat to Chelsea.

“Today is the day to give thanks for one of the most beautiful chapters of my life. As I write this page of my story, I need to tell you why you have been —and always will be —so special to me. Since I was a child, football wasn’t just a dream… It was my only chance to change my life. But for me, it was more than that… It was my joy. While many saw football as a way out, I saw it as a way in. Playing wasn’t a refugee, it was destiny, pure happiness. Life took me far, from the favela to the world. I left Brazil, played in the Netherlands, played in England, and went from being a boy to becoming a father.

“A lot has changed, but football…. Football has always been there, always my safe harbor. Until one day, everything collapsed. From heaven to hell. The ball stopped going in, the joy faded, my world darkened, and I began to doubt myself, my talent, and my passion for the game… That’s when football gave me one last gift: Real Betis.

“When I arrived here, I didn’t know what to expect, but not even in my wildest dreams did I imagine finding what I found. From my first step into this club, I felt something different. It was like coming home, like finding a part of myself I thought I had lost. With you, I smiled again; with you, I found the kid I once was—the one who loved football with all his heart. With you, football became love again. Thank you Real Betis.”

Despite Antony’s farewell, Betis have not given up hope of re-signing the Brazilian winger during this summer’s transfer window. They intend to speak to Man United next week in order to move themselves closer to an agreement, and if they were to get it done, it would be a marvellous piece of business.