Real Betis reach agreement to sign Bayern Munich star

Real Betis ended the 2024-25 season in disappointing fashion on multiple fronts, but they have put it behind them already in their quest to improve during the new campaign, which kicks off in August.

Betis missed out on qualifying for the Champions League after a run of poor results at the end of the La Liga season, and earlier this week, they were defeated 4-1 by Chelsea in the UEFA Conference League. Despite this, they are not wallowing in pity – rather, they are looking to strengthen Manuel Pellegrini’s squad.

It is already widely known that Alvaro Valles will be joining Betis as a free agent, which he will do next month. And he is expected to be joined by Bryan Zaragoza, who is closing in on a return to La Liga.

Bryan Zaragoza to join Real Betis on loan with option to buy

Zaragoza was on loan at Osasuna during the second half of last season, and he is now set for a return with Betis. As reported by Infantería Verdiblanca, a deal has been agreed with Bayern Munich for the Spain international to join Los Verdiblancos for the 2025-26 campaign.

Zaragoza had a promising time of things in Pamplona, but he will be hoping to take his game to the next level when he moves to Betis, who will sign him on loan for the 2025-26 season – and as part of the deal, an option to buy worth in the region of €10-12m will be included.

The move to Bayern has not worked out for Zaragoza, and it is clear that his future will be in La Liga. He has the chance to secure a permanent move to Betis if he impresses next season, which could be an ideal scenario for all parties. But for now, fans just need to wait for the deal to be made official.