Bayern Munich challenge Arsenal for La Liga superstar

Bayern Munich are the latest European powerhouse to show a transfer interest in Athletic Club forward Nico Williams.

Vincent Kompany is assessing his options as he looks set to miss out to Liverpool in the race for Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz.

The Bavarians are also expecting Leroy Sane to leave as a free agent and Williams could be a perfect replacement for the Germany international.

Barcelona chased Williams last summer, but Hansi Flick is not expected to revive his interest, as he aims to prioritise Luis Diaz.

Wirtz joining Liverpool could cause a ripple effect and transfer insider Christian Falk believes Bayern Munich are ready to rival Arsenal for the 22-year-old.

Bayern Munich’s Nico Williams plan

Falk outlines how Williams has been added to Kompany’s shortlist as part of his Daily Briefing with Caught Offside alongside other stars from the Premier League.

“Bayern Munich are searching for a left winger. The current candidates are Cody Gakpo (Liverpool), Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton), Nico Williams (Athletic Club) and Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace),” he said.

“The first rumours they were were seriously interested in Gakpo emerged in March. As Wirtz is not coming, they will stick to their system of two wingers, and Jamal Musiala in the centre.”

Arsenal latest on Nico Williams

Mikel Arteta is also planning a revamp at Arsenal with Real Sociedad’s schemer Martin Zubimendi closing to joining the Gunners.

Arteta is ready to activate his £51m release clause and Arsenal are in a similar position with Williams this summer.

The Spain international has an exit clause of a similar amount and he is a long-term target for Arteta.

Zubimendi will be the immediate priority for Arteta in the coming weeks, and that could give Bayern Munich a window to challenge for Williams, if his mind is not already made up on a switch to North London.