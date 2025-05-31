Marc-Andre Ter Stegen makes Barcelona stance clear amid exit rumours

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen has been at Barcelona for 11 years, but his time at the club could be coming to an end this summer. This week, it has been reported that he will be sold during the transfer window if Joan Garcia joins from Espanyol – which is looking increasingly likely at this stage.

Ter Stegen had been undisputed at Barcelona for a number of years up until last season, and he was only displaced because he suffered a knee injury that kept him out for seven months. Even a few weeks ago, he was expected to go into the 2025-26 campaign as the starter for Hansi Flick, but things have changed drastically now that Garcia is being pursued.

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen not thinking about Barcelona exit

As mentioned, Barcelona want to sell Ter Stegen this summer if Garcia arrives, but orchestrating his sale will be easier said than done – that’s because Florian Plettenburg has revealed that the German goalkeeper has no plans to leave the La Liga champions during the upcoming summer transfer window.

“Marc-Andre Ter Stegen is fully informed about the plan to sign Joan Garcia but he currently wants to stay. He wants to remain the number 1 in the new season. The market is not being explored, and there are currently no talks with other clubs. However, FC Barcelona with Joan Laporta are open to offers for him. Should Garcia arrive, it is possible that there will be an open competition for the number 1 spot.”

Barcelona would be in a tight spot if Ter Stegen stayed, given that he is one of the club’s highest earners. His departure would go a long way to easing their financial problems, but doing so will not be easy – especially if the 33-year-old stands his ground.

He may be forced to change his mind during the summer

But with next season being the lead-up to the 2026 World Cup, Ter Stegen will be desperate to be a starter. And with that looking unlikely to happen at Barcelona, he may eventually look to move on.