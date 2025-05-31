Barcelona are reportedly highlighting two major transfer targets to improve Hansi Flick’s squad this summer.

The Catalan giants are not looking to tear up their treble-winning team, and with finances on an upward curve, Flick is not being pressured to sell key players.

An extra forward has been a long-term target and Barcelona are also chasing down Espanyol goal keeper Joan Garcia as a future No.1 option.

The freshness in attack potentially meant a revival of the club’s interest in Athletic Club star Nico Williams but that is no longer the case.

Barcelona end Nico Williams transfer link

Barcelona openly pursued Williams last summer as the Basque forward played a key role in Spain’s UEFA Euro 2024 triumph.

However, despite the major push to lure him away from Bilbao, the 22-year-old opted to stay and Barcelona were left frustrated.

Despite some lingering interest in a move, club officials have taken a hard line stance, and his rejection of their previous offer has reportedly convinced the La Blaugrana board not to try again.

As the door closes on Williams, it allows Barcelona to focus on their newest priority, Liverpool’s Luis Diaz.

Can Barcelona sign Luis Diaz?

A potential deal for Diaz is complicated despite the player’s father dropping a huge hint over his son wanting to join Barcelona.

Liverpool are keen to retain the Colombia international with talks ongoing over a renewal beyond his current 2027 exit date.

Reports from Mundo Deportivo hint at Diaz being Flick’s No.1 pick and Liverpool could be in the mood to negotiate.

Arne Slot has already completed a deal for Dutch international Jeremie Frimpong to replace Real Madrid-bound Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Slot is also pushing for Frimpong’s former Bayer Leverkusen teammate Florian Wirtz as part of a club record transfer deal that could be part funded by Diaz’s exit.