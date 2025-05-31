Barcelona are determined to sign a new winger this summer, but doing so will certainly not be straightforward due to their well-documented financial problems. They have identified leading targets, and now, Plan B options are also being considered.

As sporting director of Barcelona, Deco will be in charge of signings this summer. And in terms of wingers, he has declared Luis Diaz and Marcus Rashford as the club’s leading targets for that area – although it will not be easy for either player to be brought to the Spotify Camp Nou.

A deal for Rashford will depend on whether Manchester United would consider loaning him out again, while Diaz is believed to prefer staying at Liverpool. And because of these situations, there is a need for alternative options to be drawn up.

Barcelona identify two more left winger targets

According to Sport, two players fall into this category for Barcelona: Gabriel Martinelli and Kingsley Coman. The former could leave Arsenal this summer due to their pursuit of a new left winger of their own, while Coman – who was considered for a move to Catalonia last summer – is also likely to be on the market.

The problem in regards to both of these players is that it would be tricky for a deal to be reached with either. Arsenal’s asking price for Martinelli is likely to be steep, while Coman’s wage demands would probably be unaffordable for Barcelona, who are trying to improve their finances.

At this stage, Rashford appears to be the favourite to join Barcelona, and that would certainly be the case is Man United allow him to leave on loan. He would be a very good option to add to Hansi Flick’s squad ahead of next season, considering how he has performed (albeit without consistency) over the last few years.