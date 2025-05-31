Deco reveals key to Barcelona transfer business in 2025

Barcelona are in a good place going into this summer’s transfer window, even if they are still suffering in a financial sense. Hansi Flick’s squad does need changes made, but as has been shown with the success of last season, things are not as bad as they seemed 12 months ago.

Deco reveals why Barcelona were successful last season

Dani Olmo was the only first team signing made last summer, and although he was slightly below par in 2024-25, Barcelona still managed to walk away with a domestic treble. And according to sporting director Deco, a big reason for this was to do with changing things from within, as per Sport.

“This season’s successes are the result of what the club has been doing in recent years. It was important to solve some internal problems, making it a priority to strengthen the squad and the structure of the club. We thought this would improve the team. Clubs must have very solid structures, independent of the coaches, so as not to depend on them.”

Deco: Barcelona won’t make “unnecessary” signings

Deco also looked ahead to this summer, confirming that he is unlikely to be overly busy in terms of signings. He believed that players should not be brought in to Barcelona just for the sake of it.

“No club is going to win every year, they just need to compete every year. We have room to grow for a few more years. We must not fall into the tendency of signing players unnecessarily. We have to see what we have and what we need to achieve. Barcelona’s winning teams had players who came to the club with a name and others who wanted to win important things. That’s what’s happening now.”

Of course, this is a sensible stance for Deco to take given Barcelona’s financial problems. At this stage, only two signings appear guaranteed to arrive – and that is a new goalkeeper (expected to be Joan Garcia) and a left winger.