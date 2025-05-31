Barcelona could do significant business this summer on the back of a winning a domestic treble of La Liga, Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup. And in recent months, there have been rumours of a new striker possibly being signed in 2025.

Robert Lewandowski is coming towards the end of his time at the top level, although he did still manage to find the back of the net on 42 occasions last season. But there are doubts about his overall play, although Barcelona will need to bare with for another year as the Polish veteran is not out of contract until 2026.

Because of this, Barcelona are not expected to sign a new striker this summer. And while this has not been officially confirmed, sporting director Deco revealed that there is one striker that a move will not be made for.

Deco rules out Barcelona move for Viktor Gyokeres

As per MD, Deco was asked about Barcelona’s links to Viktor Gyokeres while he was at an event in Portugal. And his response confirmed that the Swedish striker, who scored 54 times for Sporting CP last season, is not on their list – for now.

“I’m not going to talk about the market because it’s not the right time, but he’s a great player who did a lot for Sporting. We are not in that situation right now.”

Deco reflects on Joao Felix’s time as a Barcelona player

Deco also spoke on Joao Felix, whom he brought to Barcelona during the summer of 2023. He revealed that the club was impressed with the Portugal international during his loan spell, but there was no chance of keeping him on a permanent basis.

“He played very well during his time with us. We couldn’t sign him and he ended up going to Chelsea, and then Milan.”