Atletico Madrid close in on Clement Lenglet as Barcelona reach settlement

Atletico Madrid closing in on an agreement to retain Barcelona loanee Clement Lenglet ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup.

The France international made 34 appearances in all competitions in the 2024/25 season after joining on a season-long loan from La Blaugrana.

With Hansi Flick happy with his current defensive options, Lenglet has no place back in Barcelona, and he wants to stay in Madrid.

The two clubs have been in talks over a resolution with Atletico Madrid club president Enrique Cerezo hinting at a resolution being close.

“Lenglet is a player owned by Barca. We’ll talk. I imagine there’ll be an agreement for him to stay with us,” he explained as quoted by Sport.

Barcelona agree Clement Lenglet exit

Atletico Madrid are keen to get a deal wrapped up before the start of the FIFA Club World Cup.

Reports from Marca indicate the two clubs have now reached a middle ground to allow Lenglet to leave Barcelona for free.

His current Barcelona contract runs until June 2026, with a gross annual salary of €16m, and that has blocked previous sales.

Barcelona are keen to remove his wages from their salary bill in the months ahead, to afford a host of new renewals, and keep within La Liga’s financial rules.

Atletico Madrid will wait until as close to the June 10 deadline as possible to include Lenglet in their Club World Cup plans.

Atletico Madrid’s Club World Cup schedule

Diego Simeone’s side start their campaign in Group B against UEFA Champions League finalists Paris Saint-Germain on June 15.

That is followed by clashes with MLS side Seattle Sounders on June 19 and Brazilian club Botafogo on June 23.

If Atletico Madrid finish runners up in Group B, they will face the winners of Group A, which includes Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami.

Top spot in Group B pairs them with the second place team in that group in the last 16 knockouts.