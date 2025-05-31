Arsenal target Rodrygo Goes informs Real Madrid of exit decision

Real Madrid have already finalised two summer signings, with a third on the way. But these could be offset by the departure of Rodrygo Goes, who has been strongly linked with a move away during the upcoming transfer window.

The 2024-25 campaign was a difficult one for Rodrygo – and especially the second half, with him managing only one goal and three assists from the start of February. This run of form has led to concerns from within Real Madrid, and also, reports that he could be sold during the summer transfer window.

And on the back of this, a number of clubs have taken a strong interest in signing Rodrygo this summer. Arsenal are very keen, while Chelsea and Liverpool are also said to be in the race. But unfortunately for all of them, it appears that the 24-year-old will not be on the move in 2025.

Rodrygo Goes wants to stay at Real Madrid for another season

As reported by Marca, Rodrygo informed Real Madrid president Florentino Perez and director Jose Angel Sanchez earlier this week that he does not want to leave the club this summer. It’s noted that the Brazil international did have concerns during the final stages of last season, but he is now fully committed to Los Blancos.

This has created a dilemma for Real Madrid. They will continue to back him, but they are concerned about the poor form that he has shown since February. As such, they have demanded that he ups his level at the Club World Cup, otherwise his future at the club would not be safe.

It looks like being a very important summer for Rodrygo. He may not be leaving Real Madrid for now, but things could – and probably will – change if he struggles in the United States.