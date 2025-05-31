Alvaro Morata in line for La Liga return as two clubs register interest

Alvaro Morata left La Liga last summer when he swapped Atletico Madrid for AC Milan, but he could be set for a return 12 months on. Spain’s captain has struggled in Italy, and also during a loan spell at Galatasaray, so a move back home could help him bring back his best form – which will be needed ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Earlier this year, Morata admitted that he regretted his decision to leave Atleti last summer. And while he may not have the opportunity to return to the RiyadhAir Metropolitano in 2025, he could come back to La Liga in one of two jerseys.

Sevilla and Getafe send contract offers to Alvaro Morata

As reported by Sky Sports (via Marca), Morata is wanted by both Sevilla and Getafe, with both clubs having already tabled contract offers to the 32-year-old.

Sevilla are in the market for a new striker due to the underwhelming performance of Isaac Romero, while January signing Akor Adams may not be relied upon after managing only four appearances during the second half of last season. Getafe also need a new number nine as it is looking increasingly likely that ex-Real Madrid man Borja Mayoral will be leaving.

Morata would be a good fit for both clubs, but it is perhaps more likely that he ends up at Getafe. Back in 2023, it was revealed that the veteran striker intends to retire at the Coliseum, having given his word of this to president Angel Torres – this is because Morata has an affinity with the club after being on the books at Getafe as a youth player until Real Madrid swooped to sign him in 2008.

It will be interesting to see if Morata is on the move this summer, but if so, he would certainly be welcomed back to La Liga with open arms.