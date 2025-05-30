Trent Alexander-Arnold to earn outrageous signing bonus at Real Madrid

On Friday what was known by all was made public by Real Madrid: Trent Alexander-Arnold will sign for the club in the upcoming transfer window. The former Liverpool right-back ran down his contract, but Los Blancos have ageed to pay a fee for him in order to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu in time to play the Club World Cup.
Real Madrid could have had him on a free in July, and Alexander-Arnold would only have missed three games in the group stages against Pachuca, Al-Hilal and RB Salzburg. Hence it was met with some surprise when it was revealed in England that Los Blancos would pay not the €5m originally reported, but €10m for his services.
Trent Alexander-Arnold set for huge signing bonus
The 26-year-old will not be short-changed from the deal either. Despite Real Madrid eventually paying a fee for him, Alexander-Arnold did do as promised and run his deal down in order to make it an affordable deal for Real Madrid. As such, he will be treated the same as the likes of Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba, who did the same at Chelsea and Bayern Munich respectively, although Kylian Mbappe is the most obvious example. MD say Alexander-Arnold is set to receive a €20m signing bonus from Los Blancos as a result.
Real Madrid spending not done yet
Even so, for the quality of right-back he is, and the age he is at, the five-year deal ultimately still works out as economic in the grand scheme of the market. Real Madrid have already spent €60m on Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth, and Los Blancos are now working to bring in Benfica left-back Alvaro Carreras. There is talk that Real Madrid will also target a midfielder, but if they do, the intention is not to spend big.
As an LFC supporter I wish to voice my opinion in relation to Alexander Arnold legendary status.He should never be an LFC regardless of his 20 years stay in the Club. There’s nothing wrong with him leaving but him not renewing his contract to deprive the club of getting money to buy a replacement for him shows he had no love of LFC in heart. His tears equate to crocodile tears.
On the flipside Liverpool flat out refused to sell Trent, whether it was a year ago or 6 months ago ( Jan window )… hell, they even managed to extract a 10M fee AFTER their season was technically over. It is purely business from Liverpool and lets point out that Liverpool were ruthless till the end.
Real Madrid does not operate like that… if a player wishes to leave, his wishes are heard and the exit facilitated. ( Granted the promise of titles means that it is not common).
Trent was an integral part of the recent success of Liverpool and made sure his affairs did not disrupt their season. This is the hallmark of a true professional.
Attempting to stain his character simply because he wanted a different path in life shows the low calibre of Liverpool’s fans affection for him. I noted the same for Jude from England fans.
The game goes on… Trent will be looking after well here.