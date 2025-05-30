Real Valladolid have endured one of the toughest seasons in their modern history, if not their entire catalogue of seasons, after a dismal La Liga campaign that ended in relegation. However the one silver lining for Valladolid fans appeared to be the exit of much maligned owner Ronaldo Nazario. Even in his exit though, the Brazilian has left La Pucela questoning their future.

The Brazilian legend took over a majority share in Valladolid in 2019, and said the club would be aiming for Champions League football in five years’ time. This was naturally met with plenty of excitement, but despite increasing his shares to more than 80% of the club made little in the wya of investment and the fanbase at the Nuevo Jose Zorrilla became entirely disillusioned, this year protesting his ownership virulently.

Ronaldo sale is not all as it seems

It was announced earlier this month that Ronaldo had agreed a deal with a North-American investment group to sell his majority share in the club. The ‘Ignite’ group includes around 10 investors, and were set to place Mexican businessman Gabriel Solares at the head of the club. The deal was reportedly worth around €50m representing something similar to what he paid.

Ben Oldman to join Real Valladolid board

However it has been explained by Marca that Ignite will only be 54.46% shareholders. Agora will hold 9.65% and a series of smaller investors 2.73%, but the next biggest voice in the club will be Investment Management Fund Ben Oldman. They say that Ronaldo swapped the 33.26% shares Ben Oldman now possess in order to clear a debt of his, and that Ben Oldman will now be part of the Board of Directors.

Who are Ben Oldman?

Based in Luxembourg, Ben Oldman was founded by Isaac Benzaquen in 2013, who is a Spanish national with business interests in Israel, Spain and the USA, and also has offices in Madrid. It is not yet clear what their intentions are for their shares, whether they will sell them or look to participate in the running of the club.