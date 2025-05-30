Real Madrid midfield target informs club of desire to move – ‘crazy about it’

Real Madrid are hoping to announce a deal for Benfica’s Alvaro Carreras sooner rather than later, but once they do get a left-back through the door, their attentions will shift to the middle of the pitch. One of the easiest deals to get done could be for Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller.

Over the past year, Real Madrid have been linked with a number of names to succeed Toni Kroos, with Luka Modric now also leaving this summer. Those include names such as Enzo Fernandez, Rodri Hernandez, Martin Zubimendi and Alexis Mac Allister, but recently it has been claimed that they will not spend big on a midfielder this summer.

Angelo Stiller – Toni Kroos recommended

Another, and much cheaper, name on their shortlist is Stiller. Marca say that 24-year-old former Bayern Munich academy talent could be available for around €40-50m, citing local media. Seemingly Los Blancos have already reached a rough agreement on personal terms, although they are yet to decide whether they should pull the trigger.

If there is one thing that works in his favour, it is that Kroos has seemingly recommended Stiller to Los Blancos. He is part of the agency that Kroos has a stake in, but impressed in the Champions League at the Santiago Bernabeu earlier this season.

Stiller desperate for Real Madrid move

The Madrid-based daily go on to say that Stiller himself is ‘crazy about a move to Real Madrid’, and has informed Los Blancos that he is keen on the idea. He has also explained to Stuttgart that his preference is a switch to the Santiago Bernabeu. Notably, Stiller was recently seen out with his teammates celebrating their German Cup victory, where Deniz Undav suggested he could be on his way to the Spanish capital. Real Madrid are set to assess the situation during hte Club World Cup, but want to monitor their options for the time being.