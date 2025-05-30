Real Madrid have officially announced the signing of Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool, with the Merseyside club picking up a surprisingly high fee for the 26-year-old. The England international had reportedly agreed terms on a deal some months ago.

Alexander-Arnold was out of contract this summer, and Los Blancos made him aware of their interest over a year beforehand. As negotiations with Liverpool did not advance, Alexander-Arnold agreed a deal with Real Madrid. The original plan was for him to arrive on a free transfer, but with the Club World Cup coming in mid-June, Los Blancos negotiated a fee with Liverpool to have him early.

Liverpool to receive €10m fee for Alexander-Arnold

Real Madrid will have a maximum of three games before Alexander-Arnold could have joined in the group stages, with RB Salzburg, Al-Hilal and Pachuca on the horizon. However Xabi Alonso was no doubt keen to have his new right-back training with the side and integrating ahead of their trip to the United States.

As per The Athletic, Liverpool will receive €10m to bring forward Alexander-Arnold’s transfer. They also note that Los Blancos were willing to pay €40m to make the move happen in January, but both Liverpool and Alexander-Arnold were prioritising their Premier League challenge. Originally Los Blancos had started talks around €1m, but more recent reports claimed they would pay around €5m.

Real Madrid right-back options for the Club World Cup

Dani Carvajal is aiming to return from his cruciate ligament injury in time for the Club World Cup, but there are doubts over how fit he will be for Xabi Alonso. His other options would be veteran Lucas Vazquez, playing his final games for the club, or using Fede Valverde in that position. Hence it is understandable that Los Blancos were keen to have him for the tournament. Benfica left-back Alvaro Carreras is expected to be their next signing.