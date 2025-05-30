Although the Conference League final may not have gone to plan for Real Betis and Antony, shut down by Chelsea and Marc Cucurella respectively, the pairing are still enamoured with each other. Retaining hte Brazilian is one of the top priorities for Betis this summer, but a deal looks tricky due to the finances involved.

Antony has voiced his happiness in Seville on many occasions, while a number of Betis players have in jest suggested a crowdfunding campaigning or kidnapping in order to keep Antony at the club. Meanwhile Atletico Madrid and Juventus have reportedly sounded out his camp for more information on a potential deal.

Meeting next week between Real Betis and Manchester United

According to Marca, a meeting has been scheduled for next week between Betis and United to discuss a potential move. One of the formulas on the table is another loan move. However this is described as unlikely, as the Red Devils are keen to bring in some money for him this summer, having spent €95m on the Brazilian.

Betis could buy a percentage of Antony

Another alternative is that Betis make an offer for a percentage of Antony’s rights. That would mean United would still be able to sell him next summer, while Betis would also benefit from a percentage of any sale. However this would require Antony to slash his wages in order to make it work. The idea is that a full season of growth ahead of a World Cup, would significantly increase his market value too.

No clear buyer for Antony

Manchester United will prioritise a sale for Antony this summer for financial reasons, but so far no clear suitor for his services has emerged. If that remains the case, then Betis may stand a slim chance of hanging onto him.