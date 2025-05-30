Raphinha: There’s no limit to what Lamine Yamal can be at Barcelona

Barcelona star Raphinha is confident teammate Lamine Yamal can reach the very top of the game in the coming years.

La Blaugrana rounded off Hansi Flick’s first season in charge with three trophies as the German coach secured the La Liga title, Copa del Rey and Spanish Supercup crowns, as Real Madrid fell short.

Raphinha and Lamine Yamal were vital throughout – alongside Robert Lewandowski – as the 17-year-old grows into a world superstar.

Barcelona’s summer has also started superbly with an agreement secured to renew Lamine Yamal’s contract until 2031.

Lamine Yamal’s 2024/25 in numbers

Despite a dip in goal scoring form in league action either side of the start of 2025, Lamine Yamal still ended the campaign with nine La Liga goals, and 18 in all competitions.

He also topped the La Liga list for assists, with 13, and finished inside the top five for a host of key metrics, as an underlining of his brilliance.

He landed second for shots on target with 46, first for passes into the opposition penalty area on 95, and top for shot-creating actions and goal-creating actions with 188 and 29 respectively.

Sky is the limit: Raphinha on Lamine Yamal

Raphinha is the latest name to claim Lamine Yamal can go on to become an all-time great as he witnesses first hand just how special the teenager is.

“The young players are here on merit. They have quality, but I show them that without hard work in football, you won’t get anywhere. They have to dedicate themselves to the highest level possible and take on what the coach asks,” as per an interview with Mundo Deportivo.

“Lamine Yamal has no ceiling. He can go wherever he wants. I’ve spoken to him and made it very clear. It’s up to him.

“He has quality, commitment and a good work ethic. What he does on the pitch is clear to see. If he wants to reach the top, he’ll do it easily.”