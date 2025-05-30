Raphinha thanks ‘life changing’ Barcelona decision from 2024

Raphinha has enjoyed the season of his life at Barcelona in 2024/25 with the Brazilian now in the running to win the Ballon d’Or.

The Brazil international finished the campaign with an incredible 34 goals across all competitions bettered only by Robert Lewandowski in the Barcelona squad.

13 goals in the UEFA Champions League saw him share the top scorer award with Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy after a sensational year.

Hansi Flick’s debut season in Barcelona was wrapped up with a trophy treble after beating Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey and Spanish Supercup finals and ending Carlo Ancelotti’s La Liga title defence.

Raphinha has previously admitted he came close to leaving Barcelona in 2024, amid interest from the Saudi Pro League, but the last 12 months have seen a transformation.

Raphinha thanks Flick for Barcelona revival

Raphinha’s role under Xavi Hernandez was unclear but the arrival of Flick ahead of the 2024/25 season has changed things for him.

A set spot alongside Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal has turned Barcelona into one of the deadliest attacks in European football and the former Leeds United winger is clear over what has been the turning point.

“Flick made me feel important where I didn’t feel that way before, I saw myself more as an outsider than an insider,” as per an interview with Mundo Deportivo.

“I’ve always worked like that, but he made me explode. The coach’s trust is everything. It’s changed my career and my life. This has been the best season of my life.”

Brazil duty delays Raphinha’s summer break

With Barcelona not involved in the FIFA Club World Cup, Raphinha will have a solid break this summer, once Brazil duty is completed.

The 28-year-old was included in Ancelotti’s first Brazil squad for two crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Paraguay on June 5 and 10 respectively.