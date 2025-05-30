A round-up of the latest goings on in the transfer window, as La Liga sides get busy going into the summer.

Alaves

Alaves finished the season with Javi Lopez and Manu Garcia on loan as their options at left-back. While they will try to bring the latter back, Matteo Moretto explains that they are targeting Real Madrid Castilla man Youssef Enriquez or ‘Yusi’ for a summer move.

Celta Vigo

Celta Vigo look poised to wrap up a major piece of business early doors. Despite talk of interest from Porto, midfieler Ilaix Moriba is set on making his move to Celta from RB Leipzig permanent. Sport report that personal terms are agreed with Moriba, and now they will negotiate with Leipzig.

The Galician side have a €6m buy option, which expires on the 15th of June, but are trying to negotiate that fee down. Additionally, they will try to retain fellow loanee Borja Iglesias, who has a year left on his Real Betis contract.

More good news for Celta Vigo is that Oscar Mingueza has entered into renewal talks with them, with just a year remaining on his current contract, as explained by Sport. The news has been less well-received in Barcelona, who were hoping for their 50% sell-on fee to come into play this summer.

Getafe

After news emerged that Mauro Arambarri has interest from Asia, Villarreal and Serie A, Cadena Cope have now elongated his list of suitors. Arambarri, who has a €12m release clause, also has interest from Valencia, Atletico Madrid and Galatasaray.

Meanwhile, Diario AS say that Rayados de Monterrey have enquired about forward Borja Mayoral on the recommendation of Sergio Ramos. The two crossed paths at Real Madrid and then crossed swords in La Liga for many years after. Mayoral has been unhappy with his lack of game time this season.

Girona

Girona have been linked with Olympiakos talent Christos Mouzakitis. The 18-year-old central midfielder made 38 appearances this season, and reached the Greek national team too. MD quote a report from Sport24 claiming that Girona, Atletico Madrid and Villarreal are all following his progress and are interested in a deal. That said, Olympiakos have set a €25m asking price.

Leganes

As expected, Renato Tapia will not remain at Leganes as they plan their promotion push. The Peruvian midfielder had publicly criticised the management, and has terminated his deal ahead of time.

Osasuna

Osasuna have confirmed their first deal of the summer, signing Leganes right-back Valentin Rosier on a free from Leganes. He pens a three-year deal after a strong first season in La Liga.

Sevilla

Albacete forward Christian Kofane’s impressive debut in Segunda has not gone unnoticed. The Cameroonian forward, 18, arrived last November from AS Nylon, and managed eight goals in 19 appearances. Sevilla are named by Diario AS as one of the sides interested, but they will face stiff competition from AS Monaco, Bayer Leverkusen, and notably city rivals Real Betis.

He has a €5m release clause, but Sporting Director Toche is hoping to tie up a sale with a loan back to Albacete next season and a percentage sell-on fee.

Real Betis

Matteo Moretto has given updates on Real Betis’ defensive plans for the coming season, with Brazilian defender Natan a part of them. Betis are set to pay their €9m option on him to Napoli, while going the other way is Nobel Mendy, who is on the verge of a €4m move to PSV Eindhoven.

El Betis ha comunicado en las últimas horas al Nápoles que ejercerá el derecho de compra por Natan. La cantidad que el club español pagará por el defensa brasileño es de 9 millones de euros en tres plazos. — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) May 28, 2025

Meanwhile Las Palmas goalkeeper Alvaro Valles’ long-awaited arrival is a matter of formalities at this point. He had already penned a three-year deal earlier this year, to begin at the end of his contract this July.

Villarreal

As Villarreal negotiate the exit of Alex Baena to Atletico Madrid, they have begun looking at other options for next season. Moretto explains that Lille and Spain under-21 forward Matias Fernandez-Pardo is a player they have enquired about.

El Villarreal está sondeando el fichaje de Matías Fernández-Pardo, delantero español del Lille. — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) May 29, 2025

Meanwhile Alex Fores is set to return from a loan spell at Levante. Los Granotas will try to sign him permanently, while Rayo Vallecano have also enquired about the 24-year-old.

Atletico playmaker Rodrigo Riquelme could arrive as part of that Baena deal, but Villarreal, whether he does or not, have their sights set on Las Palmas talent Alberto Moleiro. Diario AS say that negotiations are tricky with Las Palmas, but Moleiro has his mind set on a move to Villarreal too.