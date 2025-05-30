Deadly stat emerges over Robert Lewandowski’s goalscoring prowess

Robert Lewandowski continued to smash goal scoring records for Barcelona in their 2024/25 treble winning season.

Despite suffering an injury in the final weeks of the campaign – which saw him lose out to Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe in the Golden Boot race – the Poland international was spectacular for Hansi Flick.

The duo’s strong relationship from Bayern Munich was heralded by the boss throughout 2024/25 as he remained confident over the 36-year-old leading his attack.

Flanked by the superb Lamine Yamal and Raphinha, Lewandowski showed little sign of slowing down, and his deeper numbers from the season show just how brilliant he was in front of goal.

Robert Lewandowski’s 2024/25 in numbers

27 La Liga goals from 34 games is his highest league tally in the three seasons he’s spent at Barcelona since joining in 2022/23.

A grand season tally of 42 is also his highest in Catalonia including 11 scored on route to Barcelona’s defeat in the UEFA Champions League semi finals.

However, a look at the stats shows how potent he is, with a league goal scored for every 93.5 minutes – effectively a goal per game.

That’s higher than any other Barcelona player in 2024/25 with Ferran Torres second on one goal per 101 minutes played.

Barcelona’s summer plan for Lewandowski

Lewandowski has already agreed a contract extension until the end of 2025/26 with the option for another 12 months on the table.

As he turns 37 in August, Barcelona want to manage his game load carefully, and the incoming summer break will do just that.

Lewandowski has pulled out of the Poland squad for their June games due to exhaustion from his domestic campaign.

“Due to the circumstances and the intensity of the club season, the coach and I have jointly decided I will not participate in the Polish national team’s training camp in June.”

That call has drawn criticism, with one of Poland’s two games as key 2026 World Cup qualifier against Finland, but Barcelona can now see effectively 7-8 weeks off for the striker.