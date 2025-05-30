Carlo Ancelotti highlights result which sealed Real Madrid dismissal

Carlo Ancelotti has lifted the lid over the key moment he knew his time on the Real Madrid bench was over.

The veteran Italian coach has made history by becoming the first non-Brazilian to take charge of the national team on a permanent basis as he looks to guide the Samba Boys to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Xabi Alonso has immediately been installed as his replacement with the former Spain international signing a three-year contract on his return to Madrid.

The wind of change has blown sharply through the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu ahead the FIFA Club World Cup this summer.

Ancelotti’s final weeks in Madrid were marked with constant questions over ‘when’ he would leave as Barcelona snatched away their La Liga title and secured a domestic treble.

No trophies and the overall sense of a fresh start being needed pushed Ancelotti towards the exit door and the 65-year-old is clear over why the call was made.

Ancelotti confirms Arsenal defeat sealed Real Madrid fate

Ancelotti’s pragmatic approach towards managing Real Madrid allowed him to remain on the fringes of certain decisions.

There was no dispute that a move on his future would be decided by club president Florentino Perez and he accepted the UEFA Champions League quarter final exit against Arsenal was his final dice throw.

“Results were not what we expected and the team’s play wasn’t great either. It was time to do something,” as per quotes from Marca.

“After the tie against Arsenal, we talked about it and decided. It was something we could see coming. The team wasn’t in good shape and we realised it was best for Real Madrid to look for change and for me to look at Brazil.”

Ancelotti’s Brazil plan revealed

Ancelotti begins life in charge of Brazil immediately with two FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers in the first two weeks of June against Ecuador and Paraguay.

The controversy surrounding his appointment remains a factor but his experience will not allow for distractions.

“My Brazil is going to play like Real Madrid. Not like this year’s Real Madrid, but like last year’s Real Madrid. That’s what I want.”