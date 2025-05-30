Barcelona star reveals ‘Flick factor’ persuaded him against exit

Hansi Flick has had a transformative impact on Barcelona following his arrival at the La Liga giants last summer.

La Blaugrana had previously tried and failed to lure the German coach to Catalonia before finally landing their man after Xavi Hernandez’s exit.

Flick’s experience has guided Barcelona into a new phase with the former Bayern Munich boss bouyed by some of La Masia’s strongest recent graduates.

Teenage duo Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi have established themselves as key players as Flick looked to balance his squad.

Ferran Torres has been a name linked with exits under former bosses, but despite not being a first choice starter, Flick has handled his role perfectly.

Keeping Torres motivated to perform allowed Flick to rotate Robert Lewandowski with minimal drop off, as the Spain international ended the campaign with a career-best 19 goals in all competitions.

Torres backs Flick to build Barcelona legacy

The former Manchester City forward has revealed how Flick’s man-management keeps the squad on track despite his own lack of playing time in 2024/25.

“Flick is a winner above all and he manages a top team wonderfully. He also shows a lot of affection to everyone, even more so to those who don’t play as much, he’s very approachable for the players,” as per an interview with Marca.

Ferran Torres transfer latest

Despite his claims over Flick, Torres remains consistently linked with a move away from Barcelona, if he is not granted a greater role.

Unai Emery is reportedly keen to bring him back to the Premier League with Aston Villa if Barcelona sanction a sale.

However, the two clubs are still some distance apart in terms of their valuations, with Barcelona’s current asking price of €50m not being considered by Villa.

Emery’s failure to land a final day UEFA Champions League spot has impacted the club’s summer transfer budget.